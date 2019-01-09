NEWPORT — A commercial fishing boat capsized in rough waters off the Oregon Coast, killing three men aboard.
The Coast Guard said the vessel, the Mary B. II, overturned about 10 p.m. Tuesday as it crossed Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport.
Authorities say crews faced 12- to 14-foot waves during the initial response as they tried to rescue the fishermen.
The Coast Guard pulled one fisherman, James Lacey, 48, from South Toms River, New Jersey, from the sea Tuesday, and the man later died, according to the Oregon State Police.
Authorities say the body of Joshua Porter, 50, of Toledo, washed ashore near Nye Beach after midnight. The third body — skipper Stephen Biernacki, 50, of Barnegat Township, New Jersey — was found on the hull of the boat near the north side of the Yaquina Bay North Jetty.
