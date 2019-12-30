Oregon Whale Watch Week has begun as thousands of gray whales make their way down past the West Coast toward the warmer waters of Baja, Mexico.
Over the next few weeks, about 25,000 whales will swim along the Oregon Coast. That migration peaks between Christmas and New Year’s Day, when up to 30 whales can pass each hour.
People with binoculars can whale watch anywhere along the coast.
Or people can head to one of Oregon State Parks’ 24 whale-spotting sites, which are staffed by volunteers throughout the week.
The Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center is one of the state’s most popular whale watching locations along the seabank on U.S. Highway 101.
Volunteers there say fog and massive waves have made it a slow start for spectators. But there will be plenty more chances; whales usually continue to move through the area until mid-January.
Oregon State Parks will keep a livestream through the week.
