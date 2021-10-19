Amid a pandemic that has left over 4.9 million people dead worldwide, dozens of nations are taking time out Thursday to prepare for another mass killer: earthquakes.
The Great ShakeOut is a global earthquake drill at 10:21 a.m. More than 25 million people — including 14.1 million Americans — simultaneously practice the first steps of surviving an earthquake:
• Drop onto your hands and knees
• Cover your head and neck
• Crawl to a sturdy desk or table nearby
• Hold on until the shaking stops
About 500,000 Oregonians signed up to take part this year, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
“Understanding what to do in the first few moments after a disaster can mean the difference between being a survivor and a victim," Andrew Phelps, the Office of Emergency Management director, said in a statement released before the event.
One of the few upsides of the COVID-19 pandemic is it has made people around the world more attuned to a proactive culture of preparedness.
International organizers say they are aware of the extra challenges of thinking about and preparing for earthquakes amid the natural disaster of coronavirus nearing its two-year mark in December.
"While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, one thing's for sure, ShakeOut is still happening," said an announcement.
The drill is a reminder in Oregon of a possible Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake on a 680-mile rift in the Pacific Ocean running from British Columbia to Northern California.
The 9.0 earthquake could kill up to 10,000 people in Oregon — with half of the casualties dying in tsunamis that would inundate the coast, according to state studies.
Up to 25,000 could die from Vancouver, Canada, to Fort Bragg, California, according to the Cascadia Region Earthquake Workgroup, a nonprofit that includes governments, businesses, communities and other groups working on a regionwide study of disaster recovery.
In Oregon, more than 85,000 buildings could be destroyed, the state estimates. West of the Cascades, much of the infrastructure of the modern world would collapse: communications, water, sewer and electrical systems would fail. Hospitals would be wrecked. Roads and airports west of the Cascades would likely be unusable.
Even traveling by boat with rescue supplies for the coast would be in danger of debris and being hit by tsunamis.
The Cascades mountains would act as a natural firewall against the earthquake, with damage to the east of the peaks light or moderate at worst.
Oregon officials have designated Bend as the closest major population area to organize rescue and recovery efforts and reestablish state government.
With its runways likely intact or relatively easy to repair, the Redmond airport would be the site of airlifts of supplies and emergency response crews that would then be flown by helicopter to help victims to the west.
The Cascadia quake would likely leave large areas isolated for weeks, while repairs would last for several years. The official state price tag for repair and recovery is $40 billion.
The magnitude of an Oregon earthquake threat is a relatively recent discovery.
Beginning in the 1980s, geological surveys, Native American oral traditions and meticulous Japanese tidal records led to an estimate the last 9.0 earthquake occurred in January 1700.
Subsequent studies of the deep rift indicate there have been up to 41 major earthquakes along the zone, spread out at variable intervals, but averaging about one every 500 years.
With geological time sequences measured in centuries and decades instead of hours and minutes, the 321 years since the 1700 earthquake puts Oregon today within the parameters of the next earthquake.
The state is aiming to get every resident to create an emergency plan, including gathering two weeks worth of water, food, medicines and other necessities. Not only will this help in the event of an earthquake, but also storms, floods and other natural disasters.