Public health advisories were lifted Friday for contact with ocean water at Beverly Beach, Agate Beach and Seal Rock State Park Beach in Lincoln County, as well as Neskowin Beach and Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisories on Tuesday and Wednesday after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria.
Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk, but officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.