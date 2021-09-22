BEND — The difference was obvious, even to the casual observer: Summer tourism was far busier this year than it was in 2020 — the first year of the pandemic.
But keeping up with demand during Oregon's labor shortage undermined businesses that hoped to rebound. They had more customers to serve, but far too few workers to serve them.
At the Campfire Hotel on N.E. Third Street, even the hotel manager was pitching in stripping beds, said Daniel Elder, the hotel's general manager. Even taking some of the 100 rooms offline, everyone who worked at the Bend hotel had to pitch in. Overtime pay was offered, but the hotel never was able to get fully staffed by the end of summer to make all rooms available for rent.
"I knew what the challenges would be," Elder said. "It was difficult to get applicants. I'd call and email the people who had applied, but often they would not show up. If someone did show up, return my call for an interview, that was rare. It was a strange position to be in."
The labor shortage has hit some industries harder than others as they ramped up all at the same time after government-mandated restrictions were eased. At restaurants, reservations stacked up, causing long lines at the door. At hotels, bookings soared from summer travelers flush with cash from government stimulus funds and pent-up demand. And at medical clinics, staffing issues thwarted outreach and hospitals delayed elective surgeries.
Switching jobs prevalent
As the leisure and hospitality industry heads into the slower season, some hotels that barely had enough staff to get them through the summer are keeping their workers on and finding work to occupy their time before the next busy period during the holidays.
Statewide, the hardest-to-fill jobs through the spring were housekeeping, sales clerks, personal care aides and cooks and restaurant workers, said Damon Runberg, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. During the second quarter, which is the most up-to-date data, 71% of the nearly 98,000 job vacancies were deemed hard to fill, Runberg said.
"We tracked restaurant workers through the pandemic and found a higher than normal transition to different industries," Runberg said. "It was a disproportionate share moving to retail, professional services, warehousing and health care.
"The pattern was they were moving to industries that were more stable and higher paying. The result is the lowest wage jobs have the highest demand."
To meet the labor demands, employers have raised wages, offered bonuses and tried to be flexible with hours. Brick-and-mortar businesses that vie with other businesses for workers are finding themselves having to compete with giants like Amazon that recently announced that the starting wage was more than $18 an hour and could include up to $3,000 sign-on bonuses.
"During the pandemic we have, for the most part, been able to continue to offer our normal services without having to turn anyone away for care," said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, the director of strategy and development at Mosaic Medical. "Our staffing capacity, plus pandemic restrictions, have impacted our ability to send our teams out into the community as often as we had anticipated."
Businesses in the hospitality industry that kept in contact with their laid-off workers during the early days of the pandemic were able to restore their workforce, said Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association. In a survey of its members in June, the association said only 4% had enough workers.
"So 96% of the survey respondents are dealing with a worker shortage," Brandt said. "The folks who were able to hold on to their staff were the ones that kept the relationship alive during the volatility of the pandemic. Even if they had to furlough the workers, they kept in contact and had more success to bring them back online."
There's a lot of hindsight in the industry right now, Brandt said. Hospitality businesses are recognizing that they need to focus on their workers and forge a culture of taking care of their workers. The hospitality industry is often an entry point into the workforce, Brandt said, and 1 in 3 Americans had their first job in a restaurant.
Each summer, Sunriver Resort brings in student workers from around the globe to fill out its workforce needs, said Tom O'Shea, the resort's managing director. This year was no different, other than the fact that only 35 of the 100 who were scheduled to work arrived.
In addition, the resort held several job fairs and boosted housekeeping salaries to $25 an hour. Still, the resort was 85% staffed this summer.
"We got aggressive with compensation," O'Shea said. "We got through the busy summer. We managed to pull it off and find staff, but we did pay significantly higher wages. We all worked longer hours, but we got through the summer."
Impatient customers
At the Redmond Consumer Cellular call center, a daylong job fair this month netted a handful of customer service representatives, said Tiffany Smith, the company's call center manager. The company was hoping to fill 300 positions during the job fair. With call centers in Phoenix, Portland and Redmond, Consumer Cellular holds job fairs every two weeks to fill out vacancies.
To lure in more applicants, the company is offering remote and in-person work for part-time and full-time positions. New hires who stay at least 90 days can receive a $1,000 bonus, Smith said.
"We didn't get the turnout we expected, with what we've been experiencing for the past few months," Smith said. "We've had a big downturn in the number of people applying."
It's a hard job these days to be in front of customers. Businesses say that customers are impatient with delays, lines and service.
"We still see certain times when callers are waiting longer than normal due to the sheer number of incoming calls," said Carla Stevens, Mosaic Medical's director of operations.
Mosaic has about 70 vacant positions. For the first time, the nonprofit company offered an employee retention bonus program and is offering bonuses to employees who refer applicants, said Jennifer Stewart, Mosaic Medical's human resources director.
"We also have a renewed focus on our employee retention strategies, including providing increased opportunities for social connection and team building to keep our connections and resiliency strong during these stressful times," Stewart said.
Finding the right employee at any price is a challenge. With central Oregon's high housing prices, it's difficult to find workers who can afford to live where they work, Elder, of the Campfire Hotel, said. The goal is not just to recruit but retain the workers who are passionate about their position, he said.
"We've looked at our hourly wage and where we want to have it start," Elder said. "To be competitive, we need to offer sustainable wages. Bonuses are great, but they're not sustainable. We want people who have bought into the business.
"The pandemic has shown us that workers are important to the business and they have to be paid a competitive wage."