Gov. Tina Kotek is the final stop for a $200 million package that she and lawmakers crafted to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and lay the groundwork for more housing production in Oregon.

The state Senate gave final legislative approval to the two bills Tuesday night, following House votes earlier in March, after the full text of the bills was read aloud by a computer.

Housing
Buy Now

A housing package approved by the Legislature helps cities greater than 10,000 plan for housing production goals.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags