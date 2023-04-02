Essential workers

Oregon lifted a mask mandate in health care settings on Monday.

 Jenny Kane/AP Photo

The official end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency will mean major changes this month, including public health care coverage, masking requirements and cutbacks in pandemic data collection.

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday began to winnow the ranks of the 1.5 million people covered by the Oregon Health Plan, the state's version of Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

