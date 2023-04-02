The official end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency will mean major changes this month, including public health care coverage, masking requirements and cutbacks in pandemic data collection.
The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday began to winnow the ranks of the 1.5 million people covered by the Oregon Health Plan, the state's version of Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
A statewide masking requirement in health care settings was lifted on Monday, with each facility or provider able to continue or end a requirement for face coverings.
The health authority said it is streamlining COVID-19 data reports, with an end to updating whether newly infected cases were vaccinated or not.
President Joe Biden has announced that he planned on allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to lapse on May 11.
The moves come as virus has settled into a pattern of infection from highly contagious but individually less virulent omicron subvariants.
The biggest impact of the COVID-19-related changes will be the reinstatement of income eligibility reviews to qualify for the Oregon Health Plan.
The health authority allowed anyone on the Oregon Health Plan to stay in the program indefinitely regardless of a change in their income. A spike in unemployment at the onset of the pandemic swelled the program and once enrolled, the state did not require proof of a change in income status even as employment swung back up.
Today, 1 out of 3 Oregonians is covered by the plan.
With the end of the federal emergency expected, the health authority ended the pandemic pause on income verification on Saturday.
The health authority has began sending notices on the change and will seek to retain as many residents in the low-cost program as possible.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure Oregon Health Plan members stay covered as long as they are eligible,” Dana Hittle, the health authority's Medicaid director, said in a statement released Friday.
Oregon's plan going forward is to allow children to automatically stay on the Oregon Health Plan until age 6. All other recipients would receive up to two years of eligibility regardless of changes in income and without having to reapply. Hittle said no other state provides more than one year of guaranteed eligibility.
The health authority will also allow individuals with incomes below about $29,000 to retain coverage. That's twice the federal poverty level.
Hittle said most residents on the Oregon Health Plan continue to qualify, but changes to enrollment could begin by mid-April. All households of plan recipients will receive notices over the next 10 months regarding their status and any actions necessary to remain in the program.
Those who do not respond to the notices risk losing their benefits. If deemed no longer eligible for the plan, recipients have 60 days to enroll in other insurance plans or find plans through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, the program created under the federal Affordable Care Act. If they do not enroll in a plan, they will receive a second notice that they are being terminated from the Oregon Health Plan in 30 days.
