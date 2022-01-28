What may be Gov. Kate Brown’s last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature.
Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Tuesday as Oregon’s top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for state Senate President Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from Salem who has led the Senate for a record two decades. He is retiring after a record 38 years as a legislator.
This session will be new for Rep. Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who has been nominated to succeed Tina Kotek, of Portland, after her record nine years as House speaker. Sen. Tim Knopp, of Bend, and Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, of Prineville, led minority Republicans for the first time during the December special session. For Democratic Rep. Julie Fahey, of Eugene, it will be her first session as majority leader.
Given how contentious recent sessions have been from walkouts and slowdowns of minority Republicans in the past three years — and five special sessions, four of them prompted by the coronavirus pandemic — the job training plan may represent something that can win bipartisan approval.
The Future Ready Oregon plan emerged from the Governor’s Racial Justice Council, which Brown appointed in 2020 after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that arose from the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. While some work focused on the state budget, the council also was asked to propose ways to deal with long-standing racial, social and economic inequities in Oregon.
“Let’s be clear: COVID did not create these workforce challenges. They were created pre-pandemic. COVID exposed them,” said Patsy Richards, who led the council task force that shaped the plan.
The plan is aimed not only at past injustices, but future shortages of trained workers — estimated at 300,000 — in three growing economic sectors.
Richards, who is Black, said the plan takes into account the need for full participation in Oregon’s workforce by racial and ethnic minorities, and also by women, young workers, military veterans and former inmates in jails and prisons.
“If we do not respond to these workforce indicators, we will miss the opportunity to lead the next generation of Oregonians to economic prosperity for all,” said Richards, who is the director of long-term Care Works for the RISE Partnership in Portland.
Brown previewed the plan at the annual Oregon Business Plan conference in early December. One of the conference sponsors is the Oregon Business Council, which a decade ago set a goal of a 10% statewide poverty rate by 2020. Oregon’s actual rate in 2021 was 12.44%, slightly less than the national average of 13.4%.
Duncan Wyse is the longtime president of the Oregon Business Council.
“We have immediate needs,” he said. “Employers need talent right now, and there are a lot of Oregonians who are looking for new careers as they’ve gone through the pandemic. (This program) really is trying to reimagine how we provide education and training services to adults.”
The plan would draw $200 million from the state’s tax-supported general fund and federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, President Joe Biden’s pandemic recovery plan that Congress passed almost a year ago.
Major spending categories are:
• $92.5 million to expand existing programs. Among them: $35 million for local workforce programs; $20 million for apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs; $17 million for Oregon’s 17 community colleges, and $10.5 million for youth training.
• $95 million for competitive grants to organizations.
• $10 million for navigation centers, which link workers with support services (emergency food, housing, child care, health care, transportation) to keep them employed.
• $1 million for coordination of the three specific economic sectors targeted in the plan: Construction, health care and manufacturing.
Though Oregon has regained many of the jobs lost during the onset of the pandemic in spring 2020, “these are aimed at ensuring that Oregon’s recovery is equitable,” said Jennifer Purcell, Brown’s workforce policy adviser.
“The disruption created by the pandemic has exacerbated the workforce crisis, as well as highlighted significant disparities in how our workforce system serves Oregon’s communities of color,” which Purcell said have been affected to a greater extent than Oregon as a whole. “Barriers to job readiness and career advancement persist, which is made more difficult by a workforce system that is often siloed, inefficient, and difficult to navigate.”
The plan has its doubters.
“I am concerned about selecting winners and losers” among job sectors, said Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, a longtime labor official who is leaving the Legislature after 18 years.
Rep. Jami Cate, a Republican from Lebanon and a farmer, questioned how much the plan would help in rural areas.
“Given that we have a shortage of workers already, in some cases we are going to be enticing them to quit,” said Rep. John Lively, a Democrat from Springfield and chairman of the House committee that heard the plan. “There are complex issues that are going to be part of this conversation we need to have in this session.”
Gail Krumenauer, economist for the Oregon Employment Department, spoke briefly to the House committee earlier this month. In a Jan. 19 conference call with reporters, she touched on why there are shortages now.
The agency reported 103,000 job vacancies in the private sector in the final quarter of 2021 — down from a record 107,000 in the previous quarter — and that employers said 76% were considered hard to fill. The previous record was 67,000 jobs in summer 2017.
“We are seeing this extraordinary level of hiring across the United States,” Krumenauer said. “There are simply not enough available workers for this near-record level of job openings that employers are trying to fill.”
For every 10 jobs open, she said, seven workers are potentially available. Average starting pay in the last quarter of 2021 was $21 per hour, a 14% increase over the previous year, even taking inflation into account.
“There is not one thing that can magically be done to help all the workers find jobs with employers to supply all the workers they need,” David Gerstenfeld, the acting director of the Oregon Employment Department, told reporters.
“Some people do not recognize they have transferable skills,” he said. “We can help them fill a gap so they can move into some of those high-demand occupations.”