State Sen. Betsy Johnson's independent campaign for governor flexed its fundraising muscle on Thursday, filing a state report that it has $2.3 million on hand for the race.
Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker, announced in October that she would forego the political party primaries and run as a nonaffiliated candidate. She will have to submit nearly 25,000 signatures to go directly onto the November 2022 ballot.
The move would set up a rare three-way race between the winner of the Democratic and Republican primaries in May.
Johnson's campaign finance report included a number of large contributions from business interests.
Her campaign underlined the support from both top political parties. Contributors include Mike Bonetto, the then-Republican who served as chief of staff to former Gov. John Kitzhaber, a Democrat.
Republicans include Antoinette Hatfield, the wife of Mark Hatfield, the former U.S. senator and governor, along with former Eugene Mayor Jim Torrey and former Portland area state Rep. Jeff Helfrich.
“I’m grateful to everyone from across party lines and across Oregon for helping our independent campaign get off to a strong start," Johnson said in a statement. "I only wish I had more time (to) return calls — we’d have even more in the account!”
Johnson represents Senate District 16, which includes the North Coast.
Some of Johnson's big donors locally, according to the filing, include Paula Teevin, who is married to Shawn Teevin of Teevin Bros. Paula Teevin contributed $100,000. Hampton Lumber, which has a mill in Warrenton, gave $100,000. Pacific Seafood, which has a plant in Warrenton, contributed $50,000. Van Dusen Beverages Inc. gave $25,000. Englund Marine & Industrial Supply contributed $25,000 and owner Jon Englund gave $25,000.
Earlier this fall, the secretary of state's website showed Johnson with $521,605 in available cash, the bulk coming from money she rolled over from her state Ssenate campaign finance committee.
The governor's race is already attracting significant money for candidates.
Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, who lives in Yamhill County, has raised $1.2 million since announcing last month that he would run as a Democrat.
State House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Portland Democrat, announced a run just before Labor Day. As of Monday, she had raised $440,442.
Treasurer Tobias Read is running as a Democrat. His campaign reports raising $661,018.
Among Republicans, Bud Pierce, a Salem doctor who lost a GOP campaign for governor in 2016, is the top fundraiser. He has taken in $752,939 — with a significant percentage coming from his own funds.