Betsy Johnson

Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson signed a petition to put her name on the November ballot in June.

 Dirk VanderHart/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Betsy Johnson took a long-expected step Tuesday in her quest to be Oregon’s first nonaffiliated governor in almost nine decades, submitting 48,214 signatures to state elections officials.

With the move, Johnson well overshot the 23,744 valid signatures she’ll need to qualify for the November ballot without a party endorsement. The former Democratic state senator has been circulating petitions in support of her candidacy for months, using a mix of campaign events and paid signature gathering.

Lauren Dake contributed to this report.

