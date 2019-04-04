The expansion of Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument did not unlawfully preclude logging on public land dedicated to timber production, according to a federal judge.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke has recommended the dismissal of a timber company’s claim that President Barack Obama lacked the authority to enlarge the monument in 2017 by adding 40,000 acres of Oregon & California Railroad Lands reclaimed by the federal government.
The Murphy Co., which relies on so-called O&C Lands for its log supply, argued that Congress devoted that acreage to timber harvest, which meant it couldn’t be included in the national monument any more than a federal prison or military base.
“What the president has done here is vacate the purpose of those lands that Congress designated them for,” said Mike Haglund, the company’s attorney, during oral arguments last month in Medford.
Commercial logging is greatly restricted within the national monument, which was originally established in 2000 with 53,000 acres, but local ranchers are also worried about grazing curtailments within the expanded boundaries.
The Obama administration increased its size by 48,000 acres consisting mostly of O&C Lands shortly before leaving office. The decision has been defended in court by the Trump administration even as it’s pared down other national monuments.
The federal government was joined by an environmental group, the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council, in arguing that O&C Lands can lawfully be managed for multiple uses, such as creating reserves where timber can’t be harvested.
“Not every tree on every acre of O&C Lands needs to be cut. If not every tree needs to be cut, why can’t the president set aside those 48,000 acres?” argued Coby Howell, attorney for the government.
The judge has determined the Obama administration was within its authority under the Antiquities Act — which allows presidents to create national monuments — in adding the O&C Lands to its footprint.
Although the statute governing O&C Lands repeals conflicting federal laws, it’s not entirely incompatible with the expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, according to Clarke.
“Although there may be tension between the dominant purpose of the O&C Act and the conservationist purpose of the Antiquities Act, there is no irreconcilable conflict between the two acts,” he said.
The dominant purpose of O&C Lands is timber harvest, but the law’s requirement of a “sustained yield” does not mean logging must be maximized — “the principle merely ensures that the timber resource is managed in perpetuity while providing the BLM with discretion in how to achieve that objective,” Clarke said.
The Murphy Co. has two weeks to file objections to Clarke’s recommendation before a U.S. district judge who will issue a binding decision in the case. The government and the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council will have two weeks to respond to any objections.
