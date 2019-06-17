Port of Kalama commissioners unanimously passed a lease amendment with a controversial methanol facility Wednesday night that prohibits the company from exporting its product for fuel.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve new contract language with NW Innovation Works.
Port officials said the changes ensure the methanol from southwest Washington state will only go toward making plastics and other materials. At Wednesday’s meeting, port spokesperson Liz Newman told commissioners the amendment “affirms what has always been the intent of this project.” She said the port was doing its due diligence in response to concerns raised about the use of the methanol earlier this year.
In April, Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported that NW Innovation Works had shown a series of slideshows to court possible investors in the project. PowerPoint presentations leaked to OPB emphasized a growing market for methanol as a transportation fuel, rather than for plastic.
“It’s a desperate attempt to get around a huge mess they’ve created for themselves by misleading regulators for about five years,” said Dan Serres, with Columbia Riverkeeper, an environmental group that’s challenging the company’s claim the plant would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “I think it’s hard to imagine anyone taking this seriously when they got caught red-handed promoting this project as a fuel and energy depot to potential investors.”
NW Innovation Works said the slides were for educational purposes and maintains their methanol product is still on a pathway toward materials. The company’s general counsel, Kent Caputo, said they worked closely with the Port of Kalama on the amendment to “minimize any sense of confusion” on the use of the methanol
“We have to live up to our word and we intend to,” Caputo said. “And what the port’s come up with, we think, is a powerful, solid tool toward that end.”
The $1.8 billion refinery would convert natural gas into methanol, which NW Innovation Works says would be shipped to Asia for plastics and other materials. The company first signed a dock usage agreement in April 2014 to lease approximately 90 acres at the north end of the Port of Kalama.
The newly passed amendment includes a covenant that no quantity of methanol produced at the facility shall be sold for use as fuel products. It also allows unannounced audits and port inspections of company sales records and requires the company to complete an annual documentation of shipped methanol.
If the company is caught selling its methanol as fuel, the contract could bring penalties.
Serres said he doesn’t believe the port or the company have the resources to police where the methanol ultimately ends up in Asia. He also believes the company is doubling down on its promise of a nonfuel pathway to skirt further greenhouse gas emissions analysis in its final environmental review.
“That seems like a big mistake and a critical error in how this project should be evaluated,” Serres said.
Washington’s Department of Ecology has also raised the issue. In its comments on the project, the state agency recommends that the final environmental impact statement review methanol’s use as a transportation fuel.
