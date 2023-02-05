Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed $200 million toward Oregon’s probable bid for federal money to promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced research into science and technology.

The money, in the form of Oregon Lottery funds, is included in her recommended state budget for the two years starting in July. Though Kotek did not single it out as one of her three top priorities, the governor said the money is among her other policy initiatives.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

