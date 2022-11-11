Tina Kotek, the soon-to-be governor of Oregon, said she spoke to her two opponents, Republican Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, on Thursday morning.
The conversations were cordial, she said.
“I let them know that I’ll focus on the problems all three of us agree need fixing,” Kotek said on Thursday at a press conference held in downtown Portland.
At the top of that list, Kotek said, is the state’s housing and homelessness crisis.
Kotek promised to declare a state of emergency as soon as she officially takes office and move with urgency to get people off the streets. She plans to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to start discussing strategy.
“I know that we can make things better, fix things, come together,” Kotek said as she stood in Tom McCall Waterfront Park for her first press conference since Election Day. “Because Oregonians don’t back down when things get hard, we dig in, we think outside the box and we get the job done.”
Before being elected governor, Kotek served the longest tenure as state House speaker in state history. As a lawmaker, she pushed through statewide rent control and a measure to allow some cities to build duplexes and triplexes to increase housing stock, despite the zoning restrictions. Housing has long been one of her policy focuses. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was instrumental in transforming motels into emergency shelter beds to increase the supply of beds for people experiencing homelessness.
While campaigning, she promised to “get people the help they need to move off the streets.”
On Thursday, Kotek also promised to swiftly move to expand access to mental health and addiction services and focus on improving the state’s schools. She announced she was bringing back her former chief of staff Tim Inman, who was serving as the secretary of the University of Oregon Board of Trustees, to head her transition team.
The race for Oregon governor was the most expensive yet in the state’s history, with the three candidates bringing in more than $65 million. Nike co-founder Phil Knight donated millions to both Drazan and Johnson, telling the New York Times he was an “anti-Tina” person. Kotek promised to work to create limits on campaign spending.
Kotek’s election was also historic. Along with Maura Healey, who was elected governor of Massachusetts on Tuesday, she will be one of the nation’s first two openly lesbian governors.
Kotek said she heard from young people while campaigning who thanked her for “being who I am.”
As of Friday morning, with votes still being counted, Kotek had 47% of the vote, Drazan had 43% and Johnson had 9%. In Clatsop County, Kotek was at 40%, Drazan was at 37% and Johnson was at 23%.
Johnson tracked the results at the Pavilion at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens, KOIN reported. It was there where she gave her concession speech in front of her supporters.
“I’ll begin by stating the obvious. It’s more fun to win than to lose, but when I decided to run for governor without any party affiliation, to run as an Oregonian, not as a D or an R, I knew the odds were very long and I didn’t care,” Johnson said.
The former state senator went on to thoroughly thank everyone who campaigned for her, donated to her and signed the petition that helped her get on the ballot.
“Over the last 30 years, I’ve been on the ballot 16 times. My record was a perfect 16 and 0 and while that winning record is now broken, I have absolutely no regrets and make no apologies for joining this fight for Oregon,” Johnson said.
Ballot measures
Votes were also still being counted for four statewide ballot measures.
• Measure 114, a gun control initiative, was leading 51% to 49%.
• Measure 113, which would punish legislators who engage in walkouts, was ahead 68% to 32%.
• Measure 112, which would eliminate slavery as punishment for crime, was leading 56% to 44%.
• Measure 111, which would add access to health care as a right in the state constitution, was ahead 51% to 49%.