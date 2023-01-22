A bipartisan bill in the Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in 2021 that has faced legal challenges.

House Bill 3090, introduced by state Rep. Lisa Reynolds, an Oak Hills Democrat, would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products. The bill is also sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Hai Pham, D-Hillsboro.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags