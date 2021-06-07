SALEM — A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the state House.
The House passed the budget on a 36-20 vote that broke along party lines. Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature’s joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting in July.
The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months. The state’s latest economic and revenue forecast projects $664 million in excess corporate income tax collections — which under a 2012 ballot measure go into the state school fund. The third-quarter forecast, scheduled for late September, will yield the actual number.
The Senate approved the budget, 23 to 6, in late May.
The excess collections, known as the “kicker,” were not mentioned during the House debate.
The $9.3 billion in state funds will be combined with a projected $4.6 billion in local property taxes for 197 school districts. The ratio is the reverse of what it was before Oregon voters approved a series of statewide property tax limits in the 1990s and shifted the burden of school operating costs from property taxpayers to state income taxes, which account for more than 90% of the state general fund. (The school fund also gets Oregon Lottery proceeds and marijuana sales taxes. Some money from Oregon’s new corporate activity tax, which lawmakers passed in 2019 and started in 2020, also is included.)
Only the budgets of the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Human Services, both of which get federal grants, are larger.
Budget picture improves
Brown originally proposed $9.1 billion in her 2021-23 budget, which she unveiled in December, a slight increase from $9 billion in the two-year cycle that ends in June. She proposed to tap $200 million from the state’s education reserve, which lawmakers had already withdrawn $400 million from last year to balance the budget during the coronavirus pandemic.
But since then, the overall budget picture has improved because of increased projections of tax collections from two subsequent economic and revenue forecasts, some savings from budget cuts, and $2.6 billion in federal aid from President Joe Biden’s pandemic recovery plan. Half of that aid will be paid next year.
House Republicans, including Minority Leader Christine Drazan, of Canby, said the aid budget should reflect the $9.6 billion advocated by the Oregon School Boards Association.
“As we ask our schools to bring kids back to have full in-person learning five days a week, they are going to be bombarded with unknowns,” Drazan said. “The need for them to have the resources necessary to create an environment where these kids can be successful cannot be overstated.”
Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican from Heppner who sits on the budget committee, said boosting the amount would be a true bipartisan gesture in an often-fractured House.
The May vote of the full budget committee was 21 to 1. Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River, was the lone dissenter, and also opposed it in late May when it came up in the full Senate. One Republican was excused from the committee vote.
The motion to send the budget back to committee failed with two Democrats — Mark Meek, of Oregon City, and Marty Wilde, of Eugene — joining 20 Republicans.
Earlier in the day, Republicans attempted but failed on a procedural motion to put to a vote a separate bill committing Oregon’s school districts to reopen fully for the 2021-22 academic year that starts in a few months.
Democrats defend amount
Rep. Susan McLain, D-Forest Grove, said overall education spending in the new budget cycle is projected at 51% of the tax-supported general fund and lottery proceeds, and the state school fund accounts for 32.4%.
“We are creating record investments in public schools this year,” McLain, the co-leader of the education budget subcommittee, said.
Rep. Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis and co-leader of the Legislature’s joint budget panel, said about $6 billion of a projected $28 billion in general fund and lottery spending for the next two years is one-time money.
He said he and McLain worked for four months to come up with the right figure for school aid.
“It is our job as a Legislature to find out what is the Goldilocks porridge in our budget that meets the needs of our children, but also at the same time, is a sustainable budget that we can continue to operate on,” Rayfield said.
Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, leads the David Douglas School Board and is the newest member of the Legislature, having taken her District 47 seat in April after her predecessor resigned under pressure.
“As a school board chair, I will be doing everything that I can to hold our district accountable to equitable spending and meaningful engagement of communities of color,” Valderrama said.
Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, voted for the bill. But he said lawmakers should be working toward paying for public schools at the level recommended by the Quality Education Model, which takes into account the staffing and services that students should get. The process was initiated more than two decades ago by then-Gov. John Kitzhaber, who also won voter approval of a 2000 constitutional amendment that requires lawmakers to specify why Oregon does not meet that goal. Lawmakers never have met it.
Evans said if the state budget were to pay fully for that model, lawmakers should be approving $10 billion for the next two years.
“We will continue to fight over nickels and dimes to get the state school fund a little higher,” Evans said. “But it is the wrong fight.”