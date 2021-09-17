As Candy Yiu gazed at the building she purchased behind the food carts on 11th and Duane streets, she giggled.
“It’s just one of those things that I see, and it makes me smile,” she said.
She was staring at an image not often seen in a historic downtown. A freshly painted mural of 73 goofy, joy-ridden robots. The words “keep smiling” appear to be coming from the mouth of one of the bizarre creatures. An army of the figures are seemingly dancing alongside the question, “What brings Astoria joy?”
It’s just the beginning of Yiu’s mission to turn the space into the city's newest hot spot for food. She and her husband are the owners of boutique hotel Near the Pier, along with local food delivery service Slurpalicious. Their love of food drove them to purchase the lot and building off 11th Street in April.
“I really love food carts and wanted this space to be cheerful and happy,” Yiu said. “I always feel bad that my favorite food, people have to grab it and sit on the ground.”
An upgrade
The first step to revitalizing the space was simple. Yiu added a few colorfully painted picnic tables between the food carts. When it came to the building itself, she felt the exterior needed a major upgrade. Originally built in 1940 as a service station, it had also served as a dental office and most recently a therapy treatment center.
“One thing that was always in my head was this building,” she said. “It’s really run down, not cared for, and it’s hidden behind everything. No one actually noticed the building.”
Yiu had a desire to create a project that would involve the community. Her thoughts immediately went to a mural she had passed in Portland, composed of several tiny robots. The artwork was created by international mural artist Gary Hirsch.
“When I was kid, I used to have these terrible nightmares,” Hirsch said. “My dad would ask me to draw them, so I have drawings from when I was 7 that are some of these robot figures. One day he asked me, ‘Well, if you can make them, can you erase them?' That’s how my nightmares got better, and that’s how I became an artist because it ended up being so helpful.”
As an adult, Hirsch found his former nightmares packed a powerful punch, actually sparking joy and confidence in strangers. He began donating tiny versions of the bots to kids who needed extra courage during long hospital stays. That led to communitywide efforts to create as many bots as possible. Cities commissioned him to create murals. Since 2010, he’s created more than 20 large-scale Botjoy murals in cities like London, Phoenix, Boulder and New Orleans.
But there was more to changing a building’s exterior in Astoria than Yiu realized.
Due to its location in a historic district, she had to apply to the city's Historic Landmarks Commission for permission to alter the building’s appearance. Undeterred, she pushed forward and collected 75 signatures and held her breath as she nervously appeared at the public hearing in July.
“I prepared myself that someone would come up and say, ‘I don’t like it,’” Yiu said. “But everyone was positive. I was very surprised. It made me almost cry.”
Volunteers
Yiu and Hirsch provided renderings of the art, and got city approval to do the job. Committed to making this a community project, Yiu called for volunteers to help out. The pair, plus a group of about a dozen volunteers, painted 73 bots onto the wall the last week of August.
“I was painting every day and my muscles were hurting every day, but it really was an unplug for me,” Yiu said.
“The enthusiasm was exceptional, people were so invested in having something that would bring joy to Astoria,” Hirsch said. “I got zero negative comments on this mural — that’s unusual. We got nothing but gratitude, excitement and participation.”
Now that the mural is completed, Yiu has plans to incorporate the community in her next revitalization mission. She’s made pieces of textiles and markers available in the lot. She asks people to come write what gives them joy. She plans to string them under coverings she will be adding to the lot to give the picnic tables shelter in the winter months.
Yiu said her new property continues to evolve into a community space. Artist Connie Shea has opened an art gallery in the building. Permits for a restaurant and bar on the other side of the structure are awaiting city approval.
“I just want people to be able to enjoy good food, chill out and be part of the community,” Yiu said. “Remember to smile.”