One nonprofit's desire to provide housing to the homeless in Astoria has moved from dream to reality.
Friends of the Unsheltered, which grew out of discussions about how to address homelessness, now has a three-bedroom house on Bond Street to offer.
The nonprofit will work with Clatsop Community Action to match people enrolled in the social service agency’s housing programs with rooms available in what they are calling Friends House.
Over the years, Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, has seen agencies consider purchasing homes or apartments to provide people with places to live. And there are always the phone calls.
“Everybody has ideas,” she said. “Everybody will call you to give you input on how to solve homelessness.”
But something like Friends House is a first for her.
The project was not the product of agency deliberations. Nor was it a caller’s “someone should …” suggestion.
Rick Bowers and Nelle Moffett, founding members of Friends of the Unsheltered, purchased the house with the homeless in mind and donated it to the nonprofit.
This was “just regular people” stepping up, Matthews said.
Friends of the Unsheltered will function as the landlord. Clatsop Community Action will maintain the same kind of agreement with the group that the agency has established with other landlords like Emerald Heights or Seaside Rentals.
"We didn't want to get in over our heads," Moffett said. Providing a house is one thing — working with and supporting the homeless is another.
People who come to live at Friends House will be part of a housing program similar to Section 8 — the federal housing choice voucher program — but will also have case management and other support services.
For Moffett and Bowers, there was a clear need for housing for the homeless, but also for people who may have worked their way through reentry programs like those offered at Helping Hands. While such an organization can provide people with temporary housing, once a person graduates, they need somewhere to go.
A lack of affordable housing on the North Coast means some people have had to stay longer than expected at Helping Hands’ Astoria facility.
The couple put out a call for donations on the Friends of the Unsheltered email list and quickly received furnishings and kitchenware — things to make the house feel like and function as a home.
One person opened up their house ahead of downsizing and said, “Take what you want.”
Michael Cook, despite being homeless himself, donated bedding. He said he was thankful for the help he has received from Moffett and Bowers and wanted to contribute.
Robin Rodgers and her husband, Greg Lavin, scoured their house for items to donate.
“We felt great to be helping those who are working for better lives,” Rodgers said. “Ours is so abundant and blessed.”
Moffett and Bowers are thankful for the generosity. But they can't help thinking of the other old and empty houses in Astoria that could be put to a similar use.
“This is a great way to offload them,” Bowers said.
It may not be a possibility for everyone, or it may seem like too great a challenge, the couple acknowledged.
So, Moffett said, “Let us do it."
