Highway 202
Buy Now

Astoria hopes to make portions of state Highway 202 safer for pedestrians.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A long-awaited pedestrian safety project along state Highway 202 in Astoria is moving forward.

The $5.7 million project, which has been a decade in the making, will add a sidewalk and bike lane between Dresden Street and the Department of Motor Vehicles and from Astoria High School to Fourth Street.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.