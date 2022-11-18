A long-awaited pedestrian safety project along state Highway 202 in Astoria is moving forward.
The $5.7 million project, which has been a decade in the making, will add a sidewalk and bike lane between Dresden Street and the Department of Motor Vehicles and from Astoria High School to Fourth Street.
By the end of the project, which will also add retaining walls and drainage improvements, the city will have sidewalk continuity around the peninsula from Seventh Street to 45th Street.
In conjunction with the improvements, the city will also replace about 2,200 feet of cast iron waterline between Alameda Avenue and Fifth Street with a larger, more resilient waterline. The replacement will cost $1.7 million, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
To keep the project on track, with construction expected to begin by spring, the City Council met Monday in a special meeting to amend the project agreements to reflect an increase in costs.
“We were doing this when I was the manager here ... ,” Interim City Manager Paul Benoit said. “So as you can imagine, it has a long, circuitous, complex history and signing this agreement is an important and hopefully the last step with construction set to take place this (fiscal) year.”
Construction costs for the waterline replacement increased by about $261,000, which Benoit attributed to a significant error made by the city’s consultant in estimating quantity of materials. He said the costs would have had to be incurred regardless, but that the previous estimate did not include all the material needed to complete the work.
Benoit added that the city has adequate American Rescue Plan Act money to cover the expense.
The pedestrian safety project increased by about $1.5 million, which assistant city engineer Cindy Moore said is a result of supply chain issues, material procurement challenges, fuel escalation and demand on contractors.
Funding for the pedestrian improvements will be paid for through the Oregon Department of Transportation. The city will match about 10% of the project cost, which will primarily come from a Department of Transportation block grant program.
Moore said the Department of Transportation was able to cover the vast majority of the added cost using its Americans with Disabilities Act program since the project will include the construction of 28 ADA-compliant ramps.
During the special meeting on Monday, Mayor Bruce Jones thanked the city’s public works staff and the Department of Transportation for their work on the project.
“There’s so much going on in public works, and a lot of it’s kind of invisible to the public, except when there’s construction signs up and detours,” he said. “But it’s really one of the most important things the city does. So thank you.
“Excited to get this moving. Having sidewalk connectivity all around the whole peninsula, that’s really tremendous.”