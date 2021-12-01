A shift of two businesses downtown will offer both the chance to operate with more space.
Cargo, which offers crafts from all over the world, moved across 11th Street into the empty space where Bikes and Beyond was located. Imogen Gallery will expand into Cargo’s old spot.
Cargo’s owners had wanted a larger store like their other location in Portland, said Jim Defeo, the owner of Astoria Coffeehouse and Bistro, which is just next door. Defeo has collaborated with Cargo’s owners over the years and helped persuade them to move across the street.
Cargo put an extensive amount of work to the inside and outside of the building, and opened a few weeks ago.
Teri Sund, the owner of Imogen Gallery, said she had considered an expansion for several years now.
The contemporary art gallery, which has been open for nearly a decade, will have about double the amount of available space with the expansion.
“I have a lot of artists I work with that like to paint large … Given that it’s a small space, I’ve always had these restrictions,” Sund said. “I still like to hang the big canvases, but they take up a lot of room, obviously, and they need space to be able to be viewed appropriately.
“So I am looking at this opportunity to give better viewing space to the artists that I’ve been working with on a long-term basis.”
Defeo once offered Sund the chance to have a pop-up gallery in the location that is now Carruthers Restaurant. The opportunity for a more spacious exhibit opened Sund’s eyes to what an expansion could offer.
“It was so amazing to have that kind of space, which has big walls, high ceilings,” she said. “So I’ve always wanted to have that — it’s more of a museum kind of experience. That’s my hope and goal for this new addition.”
As work is being done to the new section, Sund hopes it will be completed in time for the Second Saturday Art Walk in December.