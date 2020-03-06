It’s been nearly a decade since No. 10 Sixth St., a waterfront commercial complex, burned up in a fire along with the Gunderson’s Cannery Cafe.
Chester Trabucco, who owns the No. 10 Sixth St. pier with fellow local developer Stephen Allen, is now proposing to rebuild it with a scaled-back, mixed-use commercial project made from shipping containers he is calling The Landing.
The pier, between the Sixth Street viewing platform and Buoy Beer Co., is one of the few places along the downtown waterfront that can still be built up. On the west side of the viewing platform, Trabucco is contemplating rebuilding some iteration of the Cannery Cafe.
The development would include three storefronts on the first floor and three vacation rentals above. Trabucco said the top floor would harken back to The Penthouse, a former flat atop No. 10 Sixth St. that was the site of many social gatherings. The docks around the development would be open to the public.
“Because the Adrift (Hotel) and Buoy are next door, we thought it would be a logical spot for wedding groups to use as honeymoon suites, and catering could be provided by Buoy,” Trabucco said. “It all seemed like it was a pretty harmonious mix.”
Trabucco and partners are also proposing a large apartment complex at the corner of Portway and Industry streets in Uniontown also made from shipping containers. He and Allen recently developed Fresenius Kidney Care’s new dialysis center just south of the pier on a former parking lot.
“The cost of rebuilding a building on that (pier) is actually what drove us to build the kidney center on dry land, instead of putting even a hospitality option on the water,” Trabucco said. “The reason that we’re enamored with the concept of shipping containers is that they can be supported based on their own structural integrity at four corners.
“Generally speaking, you can get away with less piles supporting the actual structure,” he said. “What remains, which is the wood dock and the wood pilings, would all have to be rehabilitated to at least provide a pedestrian load factor.”
Like with Portway Station, The Landing is just a series of concepts at this point that need to be vetted with the city’s development rules, City Manager Brett Estes said.
The docks fall under the aquatic zone of Urban Core, the last of several sections in the Riverfront Vision Plan guiding development along the Columbia River. The City Council and Planning Commission recently approved new development rules for the area, leaning toward allowing more permissive development and making several concessions to building owners needing the revenue to maintain their properties.
Eating and drinking establishments, including a bar, would be allowed as a conditional use, along with indoor family entertainment. But any new building would not be allowed for residential use or hotel lodging uses, Estes said.
“There are questions of what would be allowed, and where parking would be,” he said of The Landing. “At No. 10 Sixth St., the uses have not been identified. Trabucco’s still talking with planning staff about what’s permitted, and what’s not.”
