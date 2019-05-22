Amid missed booking deadlines, fundraising woes and concerns that the 17-year-old Astoria Music Festival was in jeopardy, the show will go on.
This week, the Liberty Theatre, historically the festival's largest venue, decided to fill slots at the end of June that had been kept open for the festival. The festival had already missed booking deadlines earlier this year and lost out on other slots in mid-June.
When Jennifer Crockett, the Liberty's executive director, met with festival organizers last week, there was still no program or plan, she said. The theater had to move on.
But Deac Guidi, the festival board president, said a pared-down version of the classical music series is still being planned for mid-June. The festival will focus more on its young artists' program this year. Concerts and performances will be held around Astoria, but at smaller venues, such as Peace Lutheran Church, Clatsop Community College's Performing Arts Center and Grace Episcopal Church.
"Yes, it is still happening. But it's just going to happen in a little more intimate of a setting for this year and focus on the work of the young artists and get it more out into the community rather than centering everything at the Liberty," Guidi said. "We do have plans to come back bigger and better in 2020."
When organizers of the three-week festival missed deadlines in April to book the Liberty stage and the theater decided to fill those slots with other performances, people worried the festival may not happen at all.
Conductor Keith Clark, the festival's artistic director, insisted in April that performances would proceed at the Liberty at the end of June. But the festival remained largely uncommunicative with the theater about its plans, Crockett said.
The Liberty Theatre has been a key venue since the founding of the Astoria Music Festival in 2003. Guidi still hopes to be able to hold at least one festival performance at the Liberty this year.
Fundraising issues are the primary reason the festival will not be as big next month as in prior years.
"There are more nonprofits around than when we first started and a lot of people's attention is getting divided among the newer stuff versus the older stuff," Guidi said, adding, "It's just a little more of a competitive market to get some of the donations that once came rather easily."
For now, Guidi says festival organizers will be putting out more information about performances and concerts soon. Student performers are expected to arrive around June 12. The first concerts will likely occur during the week of June 16.
The Astoria Music Festival usually runs for three weeks at several different venues. It is one of only a handful of summer classical music festivals in Oregon and has long been well-regarded, able to draw world-renowned performers and provide a significant economic boost to local businesses.
For many years, the festival was the main event at the Liberty each June. In recent years, however, the Liberty started producing its own classical series and shows to run throughout the year and broadened its offerings in general.
“The festival was certainly one of our largest rentals and it hurts to lose it, but it’s not devastating to us,” Crockett said.
Still, the festival remains important to the community and to the many professionals who perform in it, Crockett said. She hopes organizers will be able to regroup.
“Hopefully they can come back stronger next year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.