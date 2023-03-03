Child abuse prevention
Clatsop and Columbia counties lack capacity to address rates of child abuse and neglect.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A new fund created by the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization will help groups in Clatsop and Columbia counties increase outreach and education to prevent childhood trauma.

The coordinated care organization, which oversees Medicaid in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties through the Oregon Health Plan, initiated Resilient Clatsop County and the Columbia County Childhood Trauma Informed Network in 2018.

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.