Residents on the North Coast awoke to a light snow on Saturday.
The winter weather did not produce much accumulation, but cold temperatures created icy conditions for motorists.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement saying the coldest air so far this season would arrive Saturday night, with lows dropping into the lower or middle 20s on the coast.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 7 p.m. on Saturday for Jewell, Vernonia and other parts of the Coast Range.
