Deer in the snow
A deer takes a stroll in the snow in Astoria.

 Katie Frankowicz/The Daily Astorian

Residents on the North Coast awoke to a light snow on Saturday.

Icy roads
Icy roads were a challenge for some drivers.

The winter weather did not produce much accumulation, but cold temperatures created icy conditions for motorists.

Snowy stop
A mix of snow and ice in Astoria on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement saying the coldest air so far this season would arrive Saturday night, with lows dropping into the lower or middle 20s on the coast.

Snowflakes
Snow fell in Astoria on Saturday.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 7 p.m. on Saturday for Jewell, Vernonia and other parts of the Coast Range.

