AARP is offering a free workshop, "Ready, Set, Retire," from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Clatsop Community College.
The event offers an opportunity to help people get the tools and information they need to make a smart decision before they retire.
The topics covered include some basics of Social Security, Medicare 101, tips on fraud prevention, getting ahead with OregonSaves and how to open a small business. A light meal and water will be served.
The workshop is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. Go to bit.ly/2XgMoTD to register.
