The Astoria branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a panel presentation on the importance of the sciences to women and girls.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Flag Room of the Astoria Library.
Middle school panelists Soleil Rathmell-Stokes and Keria Long will recount their recent experiences at a summer Tech Trek camp for girls. Astoria High School senior Rowan Fay will talk about her work to form a robotics club. Educator and librarian Libby Lawrence will discuss the importance of a science-oriented curriculum for girls and the careers open to them.
