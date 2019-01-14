Trish Garner, the state public policy chairwoman for the American Association of University Women of Oregon and a member of the National AAUW Public Policy Board, will present the AAUW of Oregon’s legislative agenda for the 2019 session at a meeting in Astoria.
The event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Astoria Library. At the top of her list is a request to increase the state Department of Education’s funding to address gender discrimination, sexual harassment and Title IX compliance. The public is welcome.
