WARRENTON — City Commissioner Pam Ackley will not seek reelection in November.
Ackley, a real estate broker with Windermere Realty Trust, has served on the commission since 2015 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She was elected by voters in 2016 to serve a four-year term.
Her decision not to run comes during what she said is the busiest time in the North Coast housing market since 2007.
“It’s just too busy for me to put forth the amount of work that it takes to be responsible for making decisions that affect our community,” she said.
“It was a hard decision, but I can’t commit to four more years at this point in time. If the opportunity arose down the road and things are different, I would certainly run again.”
Ackley prevailed over challenger Ryan Lampi in 2016 by six votes in a recount.
As a commissioner, she led the task force for the revitalization of the Hammond Marina and took an active role in Spruce Up Warrenton. She said she plans to continue staying involved, and is particularly passionate about the marina.
“We have great vision for what that’s going to look like down the road once we get the marina dredged and we get the water line into Hammond so that we can actually look at developing Hammond into what it was years and years ago — a little fishing hub community, as well as maybe some more stores, retail, shopping,” Ackley said.
She also plans on staying on the budget committee and will remain involved with Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids.
Mayor Henry Balensifer said he is thankful Ackley plans to stay involved.
“I want to thank Commissioner Ackley for all her dedicated and hard and passionate work,” he said. “I know in talking to her she’s open to some appointed work potentially in the future, but I respect that decision for her not to run and she’ll be sorely missed.”
The last day to file for the November election is Tuesday.
Balensifer believes people who otherwise would be interested in running for office have been deterred because of personal hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and seeing the demands it has had on elected officials.
“At this particular point in time in the world’s history with everything that’s going on — it’s a very tough time to be an elected official,” he said. “It’s a very personally demanding time.”
Commissioner Mark Baldwin and Commissioner Tom Dyer are also up for reelection in November. They have both filed for new terms.
The city has received an application from Allen Berry, who will run for Dyer’s seat.
Ackley said she believes a great mix of people are representing the city.
“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it, good and bad. But there really is no bad. It’s just challenges that we face as public officials,” she said. “I’d do it again if I had more time.”
