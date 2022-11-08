Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, and Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, were leading Tuesday for seats on the Astoria City Council.
Adams led Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, in downtown's Ward 3. Davis was significantly ahead of Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, to represent Uniontown's Ward 1.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Planning Commission, ran for mayor unopposed.
Mayor Bruce Jones, City Councilor Joan Herman, who represents Ward 3, and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, chose not to seek reelection to the five-member council.
In a statement on Tuesday night, Davis shared his appreciation for Gunn, adding that he hopes he remains involved in city issues.
"He's doing great work as a volunteer and mentor in the community and I really hope he stays engaged because his voice is important for the city to have in the mix," he said.
"I'm personally humbled by the faith placed in me and feel deeply the responsibility in the position to do the best for all the citizens of Astoria. I look forward to working with the council, staff and the public to help the city move forward."
Adams acknowledged Herman's commitment and contributions to the city.
"I am excited to work closely with the council, staff and the community to tackle our most pressing issues," she said in a statement. "I am humbled by the support from voters and grateful for the opportunity to apply my skills, to listen, learn and represent our community. I anticipate approaching our challenges with optimism and with the best interest of our city at the forefront of all decision making."
Leading up to the election, the candidates made housing their No. 1 policy issue.
Davis has said that the ideology he would bring to the council is ensuring that everyone has access to the first rung on a ladder to success.
He brings years of experience serving on the city’s and Clatsop County’s budget committees and as chairman of the countywide citizen advisory committee, which oversaw the county’s comprehensive plan update.
He also has had practice trying to develop housing in his role as a board member of Copeland Commons. The Astoria nonprofit, started by congregants at First Presbyterian Church, is working to renovate a historic downtown building for affordable housing.
Davis, an elected precinct committeeperson for Clatsop County Democrats and a former party chairman, ran unsuccessfully for the county Board of Commissioners in 2018.
Gunn, who has spent the past 30 years working in restaurants, has advocated for the beautification of Uniontown and creation of more housing for workers.
Over the years, he has volunteered for local nonprofits and programs serving underserved children in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
He is a volunteer for Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates, an active supporter of United Way of Clatsop County and a chef mentor with the high school culinary program, ProStart.
Gunn has described himself as community-based and a problem-solver, with a desire to engage more parts of the community.
Adams, who has operated her studio on Commercial Street for the past five years, has pointed to her years of experience advocating for people living in poverty and for health and human services.
She spent years as a mobility manager at Sunset Empire Transportation District and held various roles at the Clatsop County Public Health Department.
She also spent a decade as a founding board member of Coastal Family Health Center in Astoria and as a volunteer for La Leche League, an international nonprofit that organizes advocacy, education and training related to breastfeeding.
Adams, who grew up in Svensen, has said her service on the City Council would be a continuation of her advocacy.
Haefker has spent the past 20 years restoring and preserving vacant and dilapidated historic homes in Astoria.
As a housing provider, he has experience offering a range of housing types, including multifamily, communal and homestay lodging.
He believes his expertise can be helpful as the city discusses housing issues.