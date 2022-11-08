Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, and Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, were leading Tuesday for seats on the Astoria City Council.

Adams led Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, in downtown's Ward 3. Davis was significantly ahead of Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, to represent Uniontown's Ward 1.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.