When Laura Taylor’s son started speech therapy, his therapist noticed that he responded well to rhymes and repetition. So Taylor started telling him stories.
She drew from her experience working for the National Park Service and began to make up poems about their dog "K-So’s" adventures across America. In the tales, the dog traversed iconic forests and befriended bears.
“When I would make up stories about K-So, he would just laugh and laugh and would then fill in some of the blanks,” Taylor said. Since then, his speaking has improved greatly.
The exercise left her with over a dozen half-written poems and stories, which she thought might make a fun book to keep for her two children, ages 3 and 1. Her husband, Robert, encouraged her to work with an illustrator and publish it.
Taylor independently published “K-So Visits the National Parks,” in January. It includes her poems alongside vibrant illustrations by Catarina Neto of K-So exploring lava flows and waterfalls at famous sites.
“The positive response and feedback has just been really nice. A lot of my friends have little kids who are just in the perfect age range for the book. So they have just loved it. Every little kid loves dogs and parks and nature,” she said.
Taylor’s love of national parks began during family road trips from her home state of Missouri, which she said are some of her best childhood memories.
“It totally made sense just to get into working with the National Park Service and helping to facilitate that experience for other families, and other kids. It’s so much fun, like one of the best jobs ever,” she said.
After college, Taylor took a seasonal job at Grand Teton National Park and spent the next 12 years working at Yellowstone, Glacier and Yosemite.
She rescued K-So as a puppy from a Catahoula leopard dog shelter while working at Yosemite in 2013. They have been hiking partners ever since.
K-So’s name is a shortening of ‘OK, so,’ a phrase Taylor and her husband repeated so much when choosing a name that the puppy began to respond to it. The dog is covered in calico spots, and has one brown and one blue eye.
“She's very unique looking. People always commented on her and kids always wanted to pet her,” Taylor said. “So it kind of became just a fun weekend event to take K-So up to the park and just walk around with her and to answer people's questions about the park.”
Taylor worked at Yosemite until 2019, then moved to Astoria, where she works remotely as a program manager for the National Park Service.
K-So is now 9 years old, but still an avid hiker. Taylor has been writing more poems about her adventures and hopes to publish a sequel.
“I think it's so important that kids experience nature and get outside and have fun, and enjoy it at an early age. I think that bringing that into kids homes through K-So is something that has always been really important to me, and developing the next generation of stewards of our public land,” she said.