The Harbor has hired a housing navigator and community health worker who are bilingual and bicultural to help survivors of domestic violence find housing and health care.
The new positions are intended to help address barriers within the Hispanic community.
“Just connecting with somebody that can help you navigate systems and know that you're not alone when you do that, it's such a huge help and a benefit of the well-being of the individual or the families,” Maritza Romero, the Latinx program director for The Harbor, said.
The housing navigator was hired in partnership with the Fair Housing Council of Oregon, a statewide civil rights organization, allowing The Harbor to assist people facing housing discrimination and help with landlord-tenant issues. The navigator connects people to local resources and agencies that can help them find housing and build or restore credit.
Romero said the housing crisis in Clatsop County already makes finding housing difficult. But people leaving situations of domestic violence face additional challenges, such as a loss of income or the need for child care.
The community health worker will do community outreach, educating people on where they can access health care and how domestic violence can affect mental and physical health.
Having the housing navigator and community health worker be bilingual and bicultural was important to The Harbor. Language or immigration status for survivors in the Hispanic community can be barriers to accessing housing and health care, Romero said.
It can be easier for survivors to talk about their situation with representatives of their community, she said.
“I know I lived and I've seen those struggles. Right?” Romero said. “So I feel that our community is able to connect with a bicultural, bilingual better.”
Being visible through community outreach is a critical component of the new roles. Through presentations and community meetings, the housing navigator and community health worker educate people on their rights and available resources.
“Just having those conversations and building that trust and kind of like being that bridge,” Romero said. “We're hoping that people know where to go.”
The number of people seeking The Harbor’s services has more than tripled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, mainly due to more outreach to the Hispanic community, Romero said.
Allan Lazo, the executive director of the Fair Housing Council, said the organization partnered with The Harbor on hiring a housing navigator because it has an intersection with members of protected classes, like the Hispanic community.
The housing council is trying to create regional partnerships to help people access local resources. The Harbor is their first regional partner outside of Portland.
“They were ready to go with a housing navigator, have a population that we are anxious to make sure is being served, and so it worked out great that they were ready as a partner,” Lazo said.
Romero said the role of the housing navigator intersects with the role of the community health worker and they will collaborate frequently.
“If somebody's lost their housing, of course their health is going to decrease as well,” she said. “It's going to get an impact. So we're very excited to get this started and be out there in the community.”