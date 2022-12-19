Trails
Buy Now

Roots cover a scrambling section on the Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail near Manzanita.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Hiking and tourism advocates are working to compile information people with disabilities need when choosing a hiking trail on the North Coast.

Trailkeepers of Oregon, a Portland-based nonprofit, manages the online hiking resource, Oregon Hikers.

Trails
Buy Now

Trailkeepers of Oregon has sought to improve descriptions of popular trails.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.