CANNON BEACH — When Clatsop County offered up property in Arch Cape that could be used for housing, Cannon Beach resident Chet Moritz and others began envisioning what a community for local workers could look like within the forest.
The group formed North Coast Housing Solutions, which has been developing a plan in response to the country's request for expressions of interest.
Over the past several months, the county has identified dozens of surplus properties that can be used for housing, child care or social services.
Moritz said the vision is to create cottage clusters on the parcels in Arch Cape that together can provide 50 units for people working along the North Coast.
"There's some of us in Cannon Beach that really feel passionately about housing the working members of our community," he told The Astorian. "And just observing over the last several years that many of our teachers, firefighters, HVAC technicians, medical technicians ... not able to even find rentals anywhere near where they're working here on the North Coast."
Moritz said they wanted to make a difference and were inspired by the county's offer to create a community, "co-locating people with similar interests in a beautiful forest setting where they feel like they belong and are valued for the critical work that they do to keep our cities and our county moving forward."
North Coast Housing Solutions intends to submit its request to the county in the coming weeks. If approved by the county Board of Commissioners, Moritz said the group will begin seeking financing and fundraising for the project, which is estimated to cost $10 million.
The parcels in Arch Cape make up about 12 acres of forestland east of U.S. Highway 101.
Little impact on forest
Moritz said the goal is to have as little impact on the forest as possible while drawing inspiration from cottage communities such as the Classic Street Cottages in Manzanita.
The group envisions two studio apartments per cottage, adding 20 units in the first phase of the project and 30 in the second phase.
Moritz said the units would ideally be targeted at single workers and couples earning 80% of the area median income. People who earn 80% area median income earn around $44,720 annually, according to 2022 figures. Based on the income, Moritz said rent would be about $1,100 per month.
"Our group is really passionate about being part of the solution, helping to house people that are working in this community," he said. "And regardless of the type of funding streams that we're able to tap into, really, at the end of the day, the goal is to keep these properties deed restricted, either as rentals or for purchase units that are open and restricted only to members working here in our community.
"So these are never going to become vacation rentals," Moritz continued. "The goal is really to create a community that in perpetuity can house the working members of the North Coast."
He presented the idea to the Cannon Beach City Council during a work session last week in an effort to bring the city on as a potential funding partner if the county approves the request.
Since the project aims to house people earning around 80% area median income, it would not qualify for the low-income housing tax credits that developers often rely on to finance affordable and workforce housing.
That means alternative funding sources would have to be secured.
Funding support
Several years ago, Cannon Beach began applying a construction excise tax on all building permits in an effort to raise money in a fund for affordable and workforce housing projects.
The Sea Lark Apartments, an eight-unit apartment complex on Larch Street, is the only development that has utilized the fund.
Jeff Adams, the city's community development director, said the city gave the project about $20,000 in permit fees and systems development charges in exchange for a 10-year deed restriction that requires rent not to exceed 100% area median income.
Adams, who has been a leader in coordinating a countywide task force to address the housing crisis, said the city has about $250,000 in its affordable housing fund which could be used to support the proposal in Arch Cape.
He said Moritz presented the idea at a recent regional housing task force meeting, "just to show from a development perspective the difficulties in trying to do this type of work."
"And I think he's a great example of, 'How do we move these kind of projects forward?'" Adams said, adding that it can help inform new processes so the city is better positioned to respond to similar proposals moving forward.
The City Council appeared to be in consensus in support for the project.
"We need to have an understandable process in place so when (Moritz) or someone else comes to us, they know what the next steps are going to be, other than, 'Well, we'll go to the council,'" City Councilor Mike Benefield said. "We've got to find a way to make it understandable so they can then look at what kind of financing they need. As they go look for financing they can say, 'This is what the city of Cannon Beach is prepared to do. Here's their process.'"