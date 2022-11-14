Arch Cape
The forest east of Greenleaf Road has been proposed as the location for a workforce housing development in Arch Cape.

CANNON BEACH — When Clatsop County offered up property in Arch Cape that could be used for housing, Cannon Beach resident Chet Moritz and others began envisioning what a community for local workers could look like within the forest.

The group formed North Coast Housing Solutions, which has been developing a plan in response to the country's request for expressions of interest.

