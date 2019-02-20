When Lauren Johnson’s house in Warrenton caught fire in 2017, the family lost everything, including a very special stuffed bunny.
Emma Ryan, Johnson’s daughter, who was 6 at the time, called the bunny “Uncle Eric.” She had the toy since she was born. It once belonged to a real-life uncle who died before Ryan ever had the chance to meet him.
The family has since relocated to a home in the Lewis and Clark area, but Ryan would get nervous at the sound of firetrucks, anything that reminded her of the big fire. Of all their lost possessions, Uncle Eric was the one thing she kept asking about.
“I’ve been telling her that the firefighters have been washing (the bunny) but they can’t get the smell of smoke out,” Johnson said.
A small fiction, she admitted, but she really couldn’t help it.
“You’d think that kids would forget,” Johnson said. “But there’s times — she’s such an empath — she says, ‘Mom, I just miss him so much. It’s going to be his birthday next month.’ I knew that was one I couldn’t let go.”
Johnson, who works as a hairdresser, got help from one of her clients, who found an exact replica of the Uncle Eric bunny online. Johnson decided to stage a reunion. She showed Ryan pictures of the bunny and told her the toy would soon be coming home. She didn’t specify how.
On Tuesday, Astoria firefighters visited Ryan’s second-grade classroom at John Jacob Astor Elementary School and brought her the bunny. Johnson hoped that besides being a fun surprise, it might help Ryan see firefighters in a different light.
Lt. Wade Mathews presented the toy to Ryan, who, looking startled, immediately clasped the bunny tight in both arms. She quietly smiled and swung her feet underneath the table as relatives took pictures and videos.
Mathews took a few minutes to answer questions from the class and to talk to Ryan. Later, he told Johnson that Ryan was welcome to come by the fire department anytime to meet the staff and explore.
