WARRENTON — After working as a police officer for nearly 40 years — 28 years with the Warrenton Police Department — Alfonzo "Al" Fontana has retired.
Since joining Warrenton police in 1992, the city has transformed from mostly open fields to new housing developments and big-box stores. He has seen mental health issues, drug abuse and homelessness become more prominent. He has watched how technology has changed and improved the way people in law enforcement do their jobs.
When he began his career in Forks, Washington, in 1981, Fontana remembers asking a senior officer how officers know they are not rookies anymore.
"You know what to do when you don't know what to do," Fontana remembers the senior officer saying.
"It was so simple, it made so much sense," he said. "And that's what law enforcement is like after a while, you know what to do when you don't know what to do. It just becomes sixth sense to you."
On an average day, Fontana said he spent about 95% of his time on patrol, responding to nuisance complaints or shoplifting.
"In a small town like this, for the most part, you do patrol work. We do a dog control, you do traffic control, you do accident investigations," he said.
One time while on patrol, he herded nearly 60 elk out of the road north of Camp Rilea.
"They were trying to jump over the wall, and they kept falling on their back. I watched them and I was concerned because at that time logging trucks start to move back," he said. "I somehow coaxed the whole herd to walk down below about 150 yards and then cross the road in a safe spot where it is level, and everybody crossed the road. And I remember the lead, the back elk ... she turned around and looked at me almost to say, 'Thanks.'"
Five percent of calls, Fontana said, are something more serious, like crashes or crimes in progress.
"And all of a sudden your adrenaline just goes up and everything," he said. "Your body just changes."
Since police officers are often the first on scene, part of the job is seeing things no one wants to see. There's also the constant threat of danger.
"How many jobs do you go to work and you have to put a bulletproof vest on in case somebody shoots you? Not many jobs," he said. "You wear that vest because something, somebody may try to hurt you or actually kill you. And that's in everybody's mind if you're in law enforcement. So you have to keep that in the back of your mind at all times for your own safety because you never know when you stop a car or it's the routine traffic stop. How many times routine traffic stops end up being very violent? They're almost always routine."
He said it becomes important to find healthy ways to relax outside of work, which for him was hunting and fishing with his wife.
Fontana also enjoyed instructing for the D.A.R.E. program at schools to warn about the dangers of drugs. He said most of the students were 10 or 11 years old and eager to learn.
"Kids would say different things to me about law enforcement. And one little girl, I will never forget it — she was just a sweet little girl — she goes up to me, 'Hi officer Fontana, I really like you, but I can't talk about you around my dad. My dad doesn't like you at all,'" he recalled with a smile. "I'll never forget that. She was so honest about it."
Joshua Hollaway, a fellow Warrenton officer, was one of his students in the D.A.R.E. program.
"You're not going to be rich being a police officer," Fontana said. "You do it because you like to do it. It's dedication. It's a career. It's part of your life. And also, if you're married, part of your wife's life or your husband's life.
"It's still part of me. And I don't think you ever lose that as long as you live, if you've been a police officer for a long period of time like I have."
Police Chief Mathew Workman said he will miss Fontana, describing him in a text message as "the most reliable officer I have ever supervised or even worked with. He always had a positive attitude and was very well-respected by everyone on my department and most everyone he met. He was the king of the 'dad/bad jokes' and always knew how to lift someone's spirits.
"I wish him and his wife the best in their new adventures."
Fontana said he will always miss the job.
"I really do feel concerned and somewhat sorry for the new people because I don't know what's going to happen," he said.
"There were days I wasn't quite that crazy about going, but I did," he said. "But sometimes, you get done with the day you feel like you really did something. You feel you accomplished something. And some days you left, and (said), 'You know, maybe I could have did more.'"
Many memories stick in his mind over the course of his career, some positive, some he can't help but remember.
He recalled a woman who told him her son was working toward becoming a reserve police officer. Fontana didn't remember him, but the woman told him her son remembers the respect and kindness Fontana showed him during a traffic stop years ago. The young man said he wanted to show respect to people the way Fontana showed respect to him, the woman told Fontana.
"And that was one of my last days at work," Fontana said. "That sticks in my mind."
