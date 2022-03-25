Just before noon on Friday, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley’s lights flipped on. They glowed within its Uniontown barn like the eyes of a creature waking from a long slumber.
The kids waiting at the trolley’s first stop began to bounce and pace with excitement as Old 300 rumbled down the tracks for the first time this season. They repeatedly informed their parents of its imminent arrival.
Their parents reminded them to stay behind the yellow line as it rolled to a stop with a hiss.
Longtime volunteer Frank Kemp swung open the cream-colored back door, wearing a conductor's hat and an array of buttons.
“You all have just made my day, you’ve all got masks on” he said, smiling behind his own mask.
On Friday, the popular attraction returned after hiatuses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The trolley initially shut down for 16 months at the start of the pandemic, then reopened for July and August of last year before shutting down again after volunteers expressed concern during the surge of the delta variant.
This year, the trolley plans to run from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30th.
Astoria residents Narayan and Mandy Lucia were among the first to board on Friday, bringing their 4-year-old daughter, Elasmar.
“She was 1, the last time she got to ride it,” Mandy Lucia said.
From her mom’s lap, Elasmar waved to people who gathered outside waterfront businesses to greet the trolley and take photos as it passed.
Kemp narrated the journey, pointing out changes on the waterfront since the trolley’s closure last year.
“I don’t recognize that,” Kristen Harrison said to her husband, Dan, pointing to Buoy Beer Co.'s recent expansion into the building that was previously Video Horizons.
The Harrisons, from Tigard, have been riding the trolley for 15 years. They were by their friend Brenda Ayers and her two children, who were on spring break.
“This has always been a highlight of our trips to Astoria,” Dan Harrison said. “This being the first time of the season is awesome.”
Their children, 11-year-old Teagan and 7-year-old Ella, were also repeat passengers.
As more riders got on and completely filled each polished wooden seat, Ella stood at the front, gazing ahead like a ship’s captain at the prow.
As the trolley approached intersections, driver Ann Stiles encouraged Ella to pull the cord and ring the bell.
Friday's ride opened Stiles’ ninth year volunteering with the trolley.
“We were so excited,” she said. “We were chomping at the bit to get out of the barn and get going.”
Stiles said that meeting people is her favorite part of the work. On Friday, the trolley had passengers visiting from as far as New Hampshire.
“Definitely the interaction with the people. But I love to drive the trolley, and I love learning the history enough to narrate it,” she said.
The trolley is almost entirely run by volunteers, with one paid position for volunteer organizing. It costs $1 to board, or $2 for a day pass. For opening day, the fee was an optional donation.
When the trolley reached the eastern end of its route near Pier 39, passengers stood to flip the backs of their seats and faced the other way for the return journey.
Kemp and Stiles switched places, and Kemp picked up the microphone in the back to resume his narration on the history of the trolley.
“We’re just honored to be able to be some of the volunteers that run it,” Kemp said.