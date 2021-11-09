SEASIDE — A new warming center will give homeless people an alternative to sleeping outside in the cold.
The 15-bed, low-barrier shelter on S. Roosevelt Drive will open on Dec. 1. The outreach is a combined project between Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, the city, Clatsop Community Action and the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District.
The warming center was announced in a year of prioritizing homeless issues, with the goal of transitional and permanent housing for people in need. Recommendations from city, county and nonprofit leaders delivered to the City Council prior to Monday’s meeting sought to define and implement strategies to address homelessness.
In February, a warming center proposed at the former Broadway Middle School — now the Sunset Recreation Center — was rejected by the park district's board. With the approach of another winter, a shelter remained a priority.
“Low barrier means they could have had a drink that day. They could have used (drugs) that day," said Alan Evans, of Helping Hands. "They can come to the facility, but they can't come to the facility and drink and use (drugs) at the facility.”
The warming center, which will open in winter months during inclement weather, is fully funded for at least one year, Evans said.
An overnight staff member will be assisted by one or two volunteers to oversee the shelter. Men will be separated from women and children, Evans said. A pet policy has yet to be determined.
Data will be gathered to determine future needs. “Whoever comes in, we’ll take their name and their information,” Evans said. “We want to grab demographics. We want to hear their story, and then take that data and collect it so we can understand the people that we’re trying to serve.”
The park district will work with the shelter to provide vouchers for shower access, said Skyler Archibald, the park district's executive director.
There is no financial contribution estimate at this time, Archibald added, other than the $3 shower vouchers.
The park district is assessing the best way to provide food, Archibald said. “The hope is to provide a box lunch for dinner for folks at the shelter and then something for them to eat on their way out in the morning,” he said.
Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, asked for community support.
"Homelessness is a community issue, and we all need and want to work together to provide the best services possible for the unhoused in our community," she said. "I am thrilled that we are very close to making the warming and navigation center in Seaside a reality, as last year we were not able to achieve our goal.
"I am asking and hoping that the community will support this collaborative effort to serve our unsheltered population."
The news on the warming center came as the city reviewed findings from a homelessness think tank chaired by Mayor Jay Barber and City Councilor Tita Montero.
League of Oregon Cities lobbyist Ariel Nelson provided state and legal recommendations at community forums this summer. The city hopes to reestablish a countywide elected officials work group, which had met until 2019 but has not met since the coronavirus pandemic.
Other think tank strategies include a managed RV or car parking lot where people could stay, transitional housing and permanent housing. City actions could include a housing initiatives manager and a contract position to support the work of Clatsop County’s two homeless liaisons.
Evans said he sees the warming center as a good first step for Seaside.
“I think there have been great voices at the table,” he said. “And I think they’re in a good place because it's going to get worse before it gets better. Once the (eviction) moratorium is lifted, the face of homelessness changes again.”