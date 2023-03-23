A coalition of conservation groups reached an agreement with the state this week that resolves a federal lawsuit alleging that logging in the Clatsop and Tillamook state forests unlawfully threatened coho salmon.

The 2018 suit against the state Department of Forestry was filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene by the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands and the Native Fish Society.

Coho

Coho salmon swim in a creek.

