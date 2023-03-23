A coalition of conservation groups reached an agreement with the state this week that resolves a federal lawsuit alleging that logging in the Clatsop and Tillamook state forests unlawfully threatened coho salmon.
The 2018 suit against the state Department of Forestry was filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene by the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands and the Native Fish Society.
The suit alleged state timber sales on the North Coast threatened coho salmon by hauling timber on roads hydraulically connected to streams and by logging steep slopes, which causes landslides.
The groups say both activities fill streams with fine sediments that smother coho spawning and rearing habitat and degrade water quality.
In 2021, a federal judge refused to declare that the timber sales were in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act.
A settlement agreement finalized on Tuesday brings the multiyear litigation to a close and requires more protections for salmon, including larger buffers. The protections agreed to in the settlement are also proposed as part of the state's draft habitat conservation plan.
"For too long the timber industry has treated our state forests like cash cows, without enough protection for fish or water quality," Amy Atwood, senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "The protections provided by today’s agreement aren’t everything we want, but they’ll go a long way toward recovering coho salmon on Oregon’s North Coast."
Michael Wilson, the state forests division chief, told The Astorian the state is pleased to resolve the litigation. He said the lawsuit is an example of some of the state's vulnerabilities under current strategies to avoid taking species under the Endangered Species Act.
"Many of the provisions of the settlement agreement are based on the same criteria as the draft habitat conservation plan buffers and also roads inventory that is part of it," he said.
Wilson said the schedule and content of the habitat conservation plan will not be affected by the settlement agreement.
The draft 70-year habitat conservation plan addresses coho salmon and other species to keep the state in compliance with the Endangered Species Act. The plan would designate protected, no-logging areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
The plan has been under review for the past several years and is nearing completion. However, opposition from county and timber industry leaders has ramped up over the past several months.
Opponents argue the plan goes further than necessary to protect habitat. Critics also warn that reductions in timber harvests will have major ramifications on the economy and on the operations of county government, law enforcement and schools in counties that depend on revenue from logging state forests.