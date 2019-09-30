The Astoria Regional Airport received $900,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program for apron reconstruction.
The Port of Astoria’s airport, largely because of its military traffic through the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army, regularly receives grants from the program to keep up runways, taxiways and the surrounding apron. It most recently received nearly $3.2 million in August to extend a taxiway and add lighting.
“This grant funds the first phase of much-needed rehabilitation of the airport apron,” Gary Kobes, The Port's airport manager, said in a news release about the $900,000 grant. “The original was constructed in the early 1940s and has served well but is approaching the end of its useful life. The Port of Astoria and the aviation community are grateful for the federal support in sustaining this regionally important infrastructure.”
