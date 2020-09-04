The Astoria Regional Airport was awarded nearly $2.4 million for the rehabilitation of the apron, where aircraft park.
The award was part of more than $1.2 billion from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program that went to 405 airports across the U.S. and in six territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.
Airports can receive a certain amount of improvement program entitlements each year based on activity levels and project needs. Since 2017, the program has awarded $13.5 billion.
The Astoria Regional Airport, which is located in Warrenton, regularly receives millions for improvements because of U.S. Coast Guard and other federal military traffic.
