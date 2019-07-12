A 12-unit apartment complex on Alameda Avenue, formerly used as a sober-living facility for Klean Treatment Centers, will become market-rate apartments after being sold.
Sean Fitzpatrick and Anne Carpenter recently sold the three-building complex to Bill and Sharon Hamblin from Southern California for $1.5 million.
“It was time,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve owned them for 15 years, and we’ve done everything we can do with the property.”
The Hamblins plan to rent the apartments out at market rate using Pacific Capital Management, partially owned by Fitzpatrick’s younger brother, Shannon.
Klean Treatment Centers had rented the apartment complex for $13,000, but allegedly fell behind by more than $44,000 before emptying out and being sued by Fitzpatrick and Carpenter’s company, Wecoma Partners, for nonpayment of rent. They also sued the company for back-due rent at offices Fitzpatrick owns and rented to the company at 12th and Exchange streets.
The two received default judgments against Klean at the apartment complex and offices, where Fitzpatrick will hold an estate sale next month.
“We’re preparing the property for a new occupant,” he said.
Fitzpatrick and Carpenter also own the Illahee Apartments.
Fitzpatrick is developing the Astoria Oregon Marketplace, an indoor food court and taproom, in the former J.C. Penney store downtown in partnership with Baked Alaska co-owner Christopher Holen. The two originally hoped to open in October but have not started any significant buildout, blaming delays related to permitting and contractors.
Fitzpatrick said he is now trying to get an engineer for the project and finish some of the building’s infrastructure.
“With the economy as strong as it is, it’s hard to find qualified people, craftspeople and engineers,” he said.
