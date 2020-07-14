An Albany man was sentenced to nine years in prison for crimes related to break-ins in Cannon Beach in January.
John Draco Workman, 25, pleaded no contest this month to two counts of burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of a vehicle, three counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree.
Workman was accused of breaking into two homes on Spruce Court in Cannon Beach.
