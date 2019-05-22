A mural planned for Astoria’s 13th Street Alley received final approval Tuesday night.
The city’s Historic Landmarks Commission signed off on a twisting, colorful design by artist Andie Sterling. The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association landed grant funds for the work and commissioned Sterling in April through a request for proposals process.
The alley provides a shortcut between Commercial Street and Duane Street and became a source of community concern in the past few years. Business owners and volunteers had to cover up offensive graffiti and there were frequent issues with homeless and other people using the alley as a bathroom.
Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the downtown association, hopes the improvements will bring people to the alley. The group had experimented with lighting displays, hoping to make it a more welcoming and beautiful place. Sterling's mural, which includes representational images of mountains and trees, as well as ribbons of color, will have a graffiti-resistant finish.
“We have had a tremendous amount of feedback,” Heath said. “I’m going to be candid and say that I’m surprised at how positive it all was knowing that art can be individual.”
Some on the Historic Landmarks Commission worried about the effect of the design on people with visual impairments, but they liked the idea overall and unanimously approved the project.
Commissioner Michelle Dieffenbach called the mural an exciting development for the alley.
“Hopefully the artistic work and the energy that it creates will create a nicer place and encourage better activities in the alley,” she said.
Commission President McAndrew Burns recalled similar efforts to improve the alley during the celebration of Astoria’s bicentennial in 2011.
“So I’m glad that somebody else finally championed this and made it happen,” he said. “It’s a nice design and I’m looking forward to seeing it completed.”
The downtown association anticipates the mural will be finished in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.