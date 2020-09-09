Recreational fishermen will get three more days to catch Chinook salmon on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to near Pasco, Washington.
From Friday through Sunday, fishermen may retain either coho or Chinook in this area.
The decision came after the fall Chinook return appeared likely to meet or exceed expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.