Youth on the North Coast are vaping at higher rates than the Oregon average.
Clatsop County public health leaders hope an upcoming anti-vaping media campaign will raise awareness about the dangers and help prevent future addiction to nicotine.
In 2020, nearly 15% of eighth graders in the county reported vaping in the past 30 days, surpassing the state average of 5%, according to data collected by the Oregon Health Authority. Youth surveyed in the sixth grade also reported vaping more than the state average, while students in the 11th grade reported vaping less.
The survey data is also troubling in neighboring Columbia and Tillamook counties.
After a disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials are looking forward to reviewing survey data from 2022.
In the meantime, all three counties are partnering on a regional campaign to prevent tobacco use — especially vaping — and increase access to certified cessation services.
The campaign, which the counties hope to launch this summer in English and Spanish, will be developed by IZO, a Woodburn-based public relations and marketing company.
“Our goal is not to create any stigma or blame towards individuals who use tobacco,” said Abby Welter, a Clatsop County health promotion specialist. The tobacco industry has “these really insidious tactics to get people hooked to their products despite knowing all the harms of it. That’s what we’re trying to prevent from continuing.
“We want to create avenues for people to have more education and awareness on it — because education is power — so that they can make an informed decision for themselves.”
The initiative will be funded using revenue from Measure 108, which was approved by voters in 2020 and increased taxes on cigarettes and cigars and established a tax on e‑cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department has received nearly $130,000 in revenue from the taxes, $18,000 of which will be used toward the campaign. The funds will also be used for health equity education and prevention and cessation education.
The measure was among several steps taken in recent years to address vaping and tobacco use.
In 2019, former Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order to address an outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries and directed the Oregon Health Authority to adopt a rule banning the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products. However, the Oregon Court of Appeals blocked enforcement of the rule in 2020.
A bill before the Legislature — House Bill 3090 — would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Oregon.
“What we know about the big tobacco industry is that they use fruity and sweet flavors for vaping products, and that is really appealing for youth to use them,” Welter said.
She said data shows that youth who become addicted to nicotine usually start using before the age of 18, and vaping is usually the gateway.
“And that’s the goal for the big tobacco industry is to have a new generation addicted to their products,” Welter said.
She added that many vaping products are easy to conceal at school because they can look like flash drives, lipstick or even hoodie strings.
As a result, Welter said schools and teachers are having a harder time keeping up with and identifying vaping products.
Emily Reilly, who also works as a health promotion specialist for Clatsop County, said the county plans to hold listening sessions with students to understand more about why some choose to use tobacco products.
While the high rates of use among youth in the county can be difficult to pinpoint, Reilly said students have reported higher levels of stress and anxiety.
“The tobacco companies really market nicotine as something that’s cool,” she said. “And also as something that is used for stress relief.”
Reilly noted that many people perceive vaping as being less harmful than cigarettes.
“But it still contains nicotine,” she said. “And some of the vapes are very, very concentrated with nicotine. And that’s quite addictive, and also has a lot of negative impacts on our body and our brain that we don’t perceive immediately. It’s not just that burn.”