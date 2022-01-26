What could potentially be one of the largest housing projects in Astoria needs more time to get going.
At a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night, developer Cary Johnson requested — and received — a one-year extension on a permit to develop land at Tongue Point.
Johnson cited the need to wrap up ongoing surveying, engineering and design work. His permit, issued in 2018, has already been extended once. It was set to expire at the end of 2021. With the commission’s approval of his request for an extension, Johnson now has until the end of 2022.
Johnson plans to build multifamily, apartment-style, workforce-priced housing on the property, but he has faced significant hurdles to even get the land ready for building. One big step involved determining legal access to Tongue Point over federal land.
On Tuesday, planning commissioners said the housing project at Tongue Point is important for Astoria. They said it was understandable, given the coronavirus pandemic and the complexity of the questions surrounding the land, that it has taken longer than expected. They approved Johnson’s request unanimously.
Johnson told KMUN he is going as quickly as he can, however he isn’t sure what the timeline will be for the Tongue Point project.
“I’d love to be breaking ground,” he said.
The developer has yet to apply for a building permit. For now, he is still preparing the ground — for example, submitting construction engineering for roads and sewer lines.
Johnson said he remains committed to building apartment-style workforce housing at the site, but rising interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues tied to the pandemic could have a big impact on the size of the project. If things get too expensive, Johnson said he may need to scale back.
But his plan is to build in phases. He believes the need for the kind of housing he could provide at Tongue Point has only grown since he first received the go-ahead from the city in 2018.
“We’ll see,” he concluded. “We’re still moving ahead, but it’s kind of at a snail’s pace.”
Meanwhile, another apartment complex under development near Safeway is picking up pace.
Walt Postlewait, the developer behind the 66-unit NorthPost Apartments complex, expects to complete the project by the end of the year. He said the pandemic delayed the financing for the project.
The apartment complex, approved by the city in 2019, is being built on vacant land between 31st and 32nd streets.
The project will provide about a 50-50 mix of long-term and short-term options in four three-story buildings. Most of the units would be one-bedroom apartments targeting the city’s workforce.
Postlewait is the senior vice president for nonprofit lender Craft3, but the NorthPost Apartments proposal is not a Craft3 project.
“Going through and trying to develop my first property during a pandemic and supply chain issues and some runaway inflation pressures has been challenging,” he said.
But Postlewait said he is excited to see the project starting to take shape.
The foundations are in place and a stormwater pond has been completed. He said framing is expected to begin next week and completed by the end of May.
Postlewait expects the first units will become available by fall, and if that timeline is met, he expects the whole project will be completed by the end of the year.