Plans are underway to convert the former Home Baking Co. building in Uppertown into apartments. 

The Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission on Tuesday approved a request to reconfigure and redesign the storefront on Marine Drive, which is designated as a historic landmark.

Home Baking Co.

Home Bakery closed in 2019.

