Plans are underway to convert the former Home Baking Co. building in Uppertown into apartments.
The Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission on Tuesday approved a request to reconfigure and redesign the storefront on Marine Drive, which is designated as a historic landmark.
The building was designed by prominent Astoria architect John E. Wicks for Home Baking Co. in 1929. The bakery closed in 2019 and has been vacant.
Larry Bensel, a real estate broker and representative of Rose Tree LLC, which purchased the building, has proposed converting the commercial property into residential housing with 11 studio apartments.
The request that was approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission included a reconfiguration and redesign of the façade, including the installation of new windows and doors. The sides of the building will also be reconfigured, along with the installation of new windows, doors and metal siding.
"Congratulations, sir," McAndrew Burns, the commission's president, said. "Wish you well. There's a lot of people who love this building so please take care of it. And hope your project is successful and it's everything you hope it is."
The Historic Landmarks Commission held a hearing on the proposal in April, but continued the hearing to Tuesday after finding certain aspects did not meet the city's criteria.
The city said a stop-work order was posted in March after work began without obtaining proper permits.