CANNON BEACH — The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the city's decision to deny a couple a building permit for a beach house.
Stanley and Rebecca Roberts submitted an application to construct a 2,712-square-foot oceanfront home on a steep hillside off of Hemlock Street. The proposal, however, did not advance because it did not meet the city's oceanfront setback standard.
After several appeals with the city, the Roberts appealed to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, which sided with Cannon Beach. Then the Roberts sought judicial review from the Court of Appeals which, in December, upheld the state's and city's decision.
The location of the Roberts' 5,394-square-foot property puts it under an oceanfront management overlay, which requires the application to comply with the city's oceanfront setback rule. The rule requires that new development be set away from the shore and outlines how to calculate that distance.
If the setback standard was applied, it would significantly reduce the possible footprint for any building on the property.
The couple argued that there is ambiguity in the city's ordinance, which can lead to different interpretations. They also argued that state law prohibits Cannon Beach from applying the standard because it has the effect of reducing the density of their proposed home by reducing the floor area.
In the ruling, the appeals court rejected the Roberts' first argument, concluding that they "rely on potential ambiguity in various terms when they are considered without reference to their context and the purpose of the ordinance."
As far as the state rule dealing with housing density, the appeals court maintained that it was not the Legislature's intention to preempt the ability of local governments to apply standards like setbacks that have a purpose other than reducing density.
Haystack Rock LLC, the nonprofit Oregon Coast Alliance and the League of Oregon Cities supported the city in the challenge.
The League of Oregon Cities submitted an amicus brief to the appeals court, writing that the court's decision would "significantly affect the ability of cities in Oregon to plan for and guide development of housing within their jurisdictions."
Meanwhile, the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland and the Stafford Land Co., a residential developer, submitted amicus briefs in support of the Roberts, echoing the couple’s arguments.
The Roberts plan to appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the couple has applied for a second building permit for a smaller house that meets the oceanfront setback standard. The City Council plans to hold a public hearing for a driveway access easement agreement — a requirement before the building permit is considered — in March.