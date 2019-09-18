Clatsop County is accepting applications for representatives on the Elsie-Jewell/Seaside Rural Planning Area Citizen Advisory Committee as part of a 33-month project to update the county’s six community plans and the comprehensive plan.
The county is looking for residents, property owners, business owners and employees from the Elsie-Jewell or Seaside rural areas to join the advisory committee.
The application form is available from the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria or online through the county's website.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Oct. 11.
