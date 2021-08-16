Applications open to serve on county property tax appeals board The Astorian Aug 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save County residents familiar with local real estate and state property tax are invited to serve on the Clatsop County Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2021-22 term.Taxpayers petitioning to “decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property” come before the board.Three people will be chosen, none of whom can be employed by the county or one of its taxing districts.Applications are available on the county website. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 3.Contact the county clerk's office at 503-325-8511 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Property Tax County Law Institutes Work Economics Deadline Resident Taxpayer Assessed Value Personal Property Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the Record: Aug. 12, 2021State discloses virus outbreak at Clatsop Care Health & RehabilitationColumbia Memorial Hospital cancels elective surgeries as virus cases riseDeaths: Aug. 12, 2021Dozens of virus cases reported in county over the weekendNew framing business opens in AstoriaDeath: Aug. 10, 2021Obituary: Jim FinkDeath: Aug. 14, 2021County records 55 new virus cases over the weekend Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports