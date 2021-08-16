County residents familiar with local real estate and state property tax are invited to serve on the Clatsop County Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2021-22 term.

Taxpayers petitioning to “decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property” come before the board.

Three people will be chosen, none of whom can be employed by the county or one of its taxing districts.

Applications are available on the county website. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

Contact the county clerk's office at 503-325-8511 for more information.

